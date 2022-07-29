Vic Joseph Thinks WWE Will Eventually Go Back To TV-14

It was rumored earlier this month that WWE would be going back to TV-14 after over a decade of having TV-PG programming. It was said to be a USA Network decision for RAW, although the change hasn’t happened yet. In an interview with The Ken Carman Show (via Fightful), NXT announcer Vic Joseph gave his thoughts on the rumor and said that he believes WWE will eventually make the switch.

He said: “Yeah. NXT had TV-14 for a week or two a couple of months back. You’re seeing things get a little bit edgier. As far as me watching it, I think people have this misconception that we all know what’s going on, I haven’t been on the road. I live five miles from where I go to work in Orlando. I’m not on the road and not in those meetings anymore. From what I’ve seen, with the language and some of the things picking up. This past Monday was the first time I can recall seeing blood on someone’s face in the ring and they weren’t trying to clean it up. I would have to tip my towards, ‘Yeah, it’s coming back.’“