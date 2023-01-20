Vice Media Reportedly Restarts Sale Process

Vice Media, the company behind Vice TV where Dark Side of the Ring airs, is reportedly restarting its sale process. CNBC reports that the media company is restarting the process after interested parties held off due to the initial price tag of $1 billion to $1.5 billion. The report notes that Vice Media is now expected to go for less than $1 billion, a major drop-off for a company worth $5.7 billion in 2017.

It was noted back in December that Vice would miss its projected revenue for 2022 by about $100 million, which could potentially impact its sales process. Vice had been in talks with Greek broadcast company Antenna Group at that time, but those talks stalled out in the past several weeks. Antenna is said to still be likely to be interested in buying the company in the restarted process.

Reps for Vice Media, Antenna, and Fortress Investment Group, one of Vice’s lenders who are driving the sale process, declined to comment.