VICE Planning More Dark Side of the Ring Episodes, Extended Cuts of Benoit and Bravo Episodes Set

Dark Side of the Ring is bringing in big business for VICE, so they are unsurprisingly planning more episodes. VICE TV executive Morgan Hertzan told Deadline that the show is a “mega-hit” for them and that they are looking to use it as a way to explore other areas of docuseries, as well as doing more episodes.

“We are eagerly looking forward to explore more ways to do more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of other strands,” Hertzan said. “We also are looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show is, and are using it to inform other shows that we’re greenlighting. The audience is telling us they love this kind of storytelling so we want to keep delivering on that over and over again.”

The news isn’t a shock; Dark Side of the Ring has been far and away the network’s biggest hit ever and the second season has dwarfed the first in ratings. The second season is averaging a 0.106 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic so far and 241,000 viewers, up a phenomenal 48% and 20% from last season’s 0.072 demo rating and 201,000 viewers. The first three episodes — the Chris Benoit two-parter and the New Jack episode, are the three most-watched shows in VICE history, and the second season has maintained close to those numbers as the season has gone on.

The network will be airing an “Extended Cut” of the Benoit episode on Monday the 27th at 9 and 10 PM EST, with a similarly “extended cut” version of this week’s Dino Bravo episode next Tuesday the 28th at 8:30 PM.

Next week’s episode, as previously noted, will look at “Dr. D” David Schultz’s infamous incident with 20/20’s John Stossel where he slapped Stossel for suggesting that wrestling was fake, which got Schultz exiled from the business.