VICE Releases Entire Chris Benoit Documentary Online

After it premiered on VICE TV last night as part of season two of Dark Side of the Ring, Vice has released their entire two-part Chris Benoit documentary online. It can be found on their official website. They’ve also released the entire first season of the show, which includes the following topics: Macho Man and Elizabeth, the Montreal Screwjob, the killing of Bruiser Brody, The Fabulous Moolah, the Von Erichs and Gino Hernandez.