VICE Releases Entire Chris Benoit Documentary Online
March 25, 2020 | Posted by
After it premiered on VICE TV last night as part of season two of Dark Side of the Ring, Vice has released their entire two-part Chris Benoit documentary online. It can be found on their official website. They’ve also released the entire first season of the show, which includes the following topics: Macho Man and Elizabeth, the Montreal Screwjob, the killing of Bruiser Brody, The Fabulous Moolah, the Von Erichs and Gino Hernandez.
