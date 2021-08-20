wrestling / News

VICE Releases Trailer For Dark Side of the Ring’s Return

August 20, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dark Side of the Ring Promo Image

Dark Side of the Ring returns foe the back half of season three next month, and a new trailer previous what’s to come. You can check out the trailer below for the series’ return on September 16th at 9 PM.

The seven new episodes airing in the second half are:

* The Plane Ride from Hell
* Chris Kanyon
* FMW
* Johnny K9
* Luna Vachon
* XPW
* The Steroid Trials

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dark Side of the Ring, VICE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading