VICE Releases Trailer For Dark Side of the Ring’s Return

Dark Side of the Ring returns foe the back half of season three next month, and a new trailer previous what’s to come. You can check out the trailer below for the series’ return on September 16th at 9 PM.

The seven new episodes airing in the second half are:

* The Plane Ride from Hell

* Chris Kanyon

* FMW

* Johnny K9

* Luna Vachon

* XPW

* The Steroid Trials