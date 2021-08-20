wrestling / News
VICE Releases Trailer For Dark Side of the Ring’s Return
August 20, 2021 | Posted by
Dark Side of the Ring returns foe the back half of season three next month, and a new trailer previous what’s to come. You can check out the trailer below for the series’ return on September 16th at 9 PM.
The seven new episodes airing in the second half are:
* The Plane Ride from Hell
* Chris Kanyon
* FMW
* Johnny K9
* Luna Vachon
* XPW
* The Steroid Trials
