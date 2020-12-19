Vice Tapes Content For Dark Side of the Ring Season 3, Details on Planned Episodes

A new report has some details on ViceTV’s plans for the third season of Dark Side of the Ring. PWInsider reports that content for the show was filmed at the 2300 arena on Friday.

The site notes that Nick Gage will be the subject of a season three episode that looks at his conviction on charges of bank robbery and return to wrestling after prison to become a death match wrestling star. There has also been work and research done on an episode focusing on FMW, but that is not yet confirmed for season three. that will 100% be part of season three.

Thus far, material has been planned for the following episodes:

* Brian Pillman

* WCW & New Japan’s Collision in Korea show in 1995

* Grizzly Smith and his children Jake Roberts, Sam Houston and Rockin’ Robin.