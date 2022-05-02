VICE TV Clarifies Dark Side Of The Ring Status, ‘Still Committed’ To Franchise

The reports of Dark Side Of The Ring’s death look to have been premature, as VICE TV have issued a statement that they’re “committed as ever” to the series and franchise. As previously reported, VICE released their 2022 and 2023 schedule which did not include any of the Dark Side Of franchises including Dark Side of the Ring, Dark Side of the ’90s and Dark Side of Football. Responding to speculation, the network posted a statement today clarifying that co-creators Evan Husney and Jason Eisener are working on “more content” and that the network is committed to both the wrestling series and the franchise as a whole.

The statement read:

“We’ve heard some rumors flying around about Season 4 of Dark Side of the Ring. We are as committed as ever to both the series and the broader Dark Side franchise. Evan and Jason are hard at work making more content that we know our fans of the series will love. Stay tuned.”

The third season of Dark Side of the Ring concluded in October of 2021.