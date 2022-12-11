wrestling / News
VICE TV Debuts Preview Clip for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon
December 11, 2022 | Posted by
– VICE TV debuted a new preview clip over the weekend for the upcoming documentary special on former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon, which debuts on Tuesday, December 13. You can check out the preview for The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon below.
The preview clip features footage of some of the talking heads who will be appearing in the VICE News special, including Jim Cornette, Vince Russo, and Bryan Alvarez. The special is expected to cover the scandal that led to McMahon retiring as Chairman and CEO of WWE earlier this year.
The 9 Lives of Vince McMahon.
Tuesday at 9P on @VICETV. pic.twitter.com/CooM7EQEmI
— VICE TV (@VICETV) December 10, 2022
