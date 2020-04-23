VICE TV Has Plans to Expand Dark Side of the Ring Franchise, Show Brings Highest Ratings in Network History

– Deadline.com has a report on the hit VICE TV wrestling docuseries, Dark Side of the Ring, and VICE TV is reportedly looking to double-down on the show, which has become the biggest series ever for the network. VICE TV EVP & General Manager Morgan Hertzan spoke to Deadline about expanding the franchise into “new areas.”

Hertzan stated: “We are eagerly looking forward to explore more ways to do more episodes of Dark Side of the Ring and Dark Side of other strands. We also are looking at all of our audience data and what people love about that show is, and are using it to inform other shows that we’re greenlighting. The audience is telling us they love this kind of storytelling so we want to keep delivering on that over and over again.”

The first three episodes of the show became the three most-watched shows in VICE TV’s history. The second season also included the launch of an after-show hosted by comedian and wrestling fan Chris Gethard.

The second season for the show launched last month with a two-part special on the Chris Benoit tragedy. You can read 411’s official review of the special HERE. You can also check out our exclusive interview with producer Evan Husney RIGHT HERE.