VICELAND Pro Wrestling Documentaries To Air Next Month: Macho Man & Elizabeth, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, More

The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that VICELAND is set to air a series of wrestling documentaries on Wednesday nights starting on April 10 at 9 PM ET. The topics will include Bruiser Brody, Fabulous Moolah, Gino Hernandez, The Von Erich Family, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (which will include the Montreal Screwjob) and the real story of “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Elizabeth.