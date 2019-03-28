wrestling / News
VICELAND Pro Wrestling Documentaries To Air Next Month: Macho Man & Elizabeth, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, More
March 28, 2019 | Posted by
The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that VICELAND is set to air a series of wrestling documentaries on Wednesday nights starting on April 10 at 9 PM ET. The topics will include Bruiser Brody, Fabulous Moolah, Gino Hernandez, The Von Erich Family, Bret Hart vs. Shawn Michaels (which will include the Montreal Screwjob) and the real story of “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Elizabeth.
More Trending Stories
- Rosa Mendes On If She Has Any Regrets Over Infamous Crush on Paige Storyline From Total Divas
- Superstar Billy Graham Says Kofi Kingston In WWE Title Match Is A Joke
- Vince Russo On Why Triple H Shouldn’t Be a Top WWE Executive, Explains His Issues With How WWE Has Booked Triple H/Batista Storyline
- Chris Jericho Explains What Happened With Mickey Rourke In The WrestleMania 25 Build-Up