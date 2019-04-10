wrestling / News

Viceland’s Dark Side of the Ring Debuts Tonight

April 10, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dark Side of the Ring

VICELAND will debut their series Dark Side of the Ring tonight with an episode about Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth at 9 PM ET. Other episodes include:

Wednesday 4/17 – The Montreal Screwjob

Wednesday 4/24 – The Killing of Bruiser Brody

Wednesday 5/1 – The Last of the Von Erichs

Wednesday 5/8 – The Mysterious Death of Gorgeous Gino (Hernandez)

Wednesday 5/15 – The Fabulous Moolah

Viceland Dark Side of The Ring, Joseph Lee

