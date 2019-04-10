wrestling / News
Viceland’s Dark Side of the Ring Debuts Tonight
April 10, 2019 | Posted by
VICELAND will debut their series Dark Side of the Ring tonight with an episode about Macho Man Randy Savage and Elizabeth at 9 PM ET. Other episodes include:
Wednesday 4/17 – The Montreal Screwjob
Wednesday 4/24 – The Killing of Bruiser Brody
Wednesday 5/1 – The Last of the Von Erichs
Wednesday 5/8 – The Mysterious Death of Gorgeous Gino (Hernandez)
Wednesday 5/15 – The Fabulous Moolah
More Trending Stories
- CM Punk Believes Shane McMahon Calling Himself “The Best In The World” Is Probably A Shot At Him
- Rumored Backstage Incident At WrestleMania 35 Upset Sasha Banks
- Sasha Banks Shares Strange Message During Raw, Wants ‘That Feeling of Coming Home Again’
- WWE Setting Up Match for The Undertaker and Elias at Next Saudi Arabia Show