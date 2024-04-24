wrestling / News

WWE News: Vicious Bloodline Attacks On WWE Playlist, Roxanne Perez’s Theme Song Released

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The Bloodline WWE Survivor Series, Sami Zayn Image Credit: WWE

– The newest episode of WWE Playlist features some of the Bloodline’s most brutal attacks. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Watch The Bloodline beat down Kevin Owens, Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes and more WWE Superstars in violent fashion, featuring The Rock, Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos and Sami Zayn.”

– The WWE Music YouTube account has released Roxanne Perez’s latest theme song:

