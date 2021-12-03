Vickie Guerrero To Manage FTR At AAA TripleMania Regia

AAA has announced that Vickie Guerrero will be in FTR’s corner for the team’s match at TripleMania Regia on Saturday. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will defend the AAA World Tag Team titles against The Lucha Brothers on the show.

It was reported back in October that Guerrero would manage the FTR at a set of AAA TV tapings in early November, but the trio did not wind up appearing at them.

TripleMania Regia will be available for streaming both in English and Spanish on FITE TV.

You can view AAA’s announcement below.