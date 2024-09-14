wrestling / News
Vickie Guerrero Helps Set Up Dumpster Match Between Chelsea Green & Michin
– During last night’s edition of The SmackDown LowDown, Vickie Guerrero interrupted an interview between Chelsea Green and Byron Saxton, suggesting that Green should have a Dumpster Match with Michin. After Green points out that Guerrero no longer works in WWE, General Manager Nick Aldis shows up and says that he thinks the Dumpster Match is a great idea.
So it looks like Chelsea Green will be facing Michin in a Dumpster Match on SmackDown later on. Michin commented on the reveal later via social media, writing, “Bet. Thank you Vicky 🙏🙏” You can view her comments below.
WWE has not yet indicated when the matchup will take place, but it looks like it will happen on SmackDown at a later date.
Bet. Thank you Vicky 🙏🙏 https://t.co/sXR1XUbP7H
— Michin 미친 (@MiaYim) September 14, 2024
