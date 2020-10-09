wrestling / News

Vickie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio & More Pay Tribute to Eddie Guerrero On His Birthday

October 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eddie Guerrero WWE

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday, and a host of wrestling stars including Vickie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio and more posted to Twitter to pay tribute to the former WWE Champion. You can see posts by Vickie, Angle, Mysterio, Peyton Royce, Sasha Banks, WWE on FOX, the Singh Brothers, Cinta De Oro (the former Sin Cara), and the Cauliflower Alley Club below.

Guerrero passed away in November of 2005 at the age of 38. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

