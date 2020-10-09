Vickie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio & More Pay Tribute to Eddie Guerrero On His Birthday

Eddie Guerrero would have turned 53 on Friday, and a host of wrestling stars including Vickie Guerrero, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio and more posted to Twitter to pay tribute to the former WWE Champion. You can see posts by Vickie, Angle, Mysterio, Peyton Royce, Sasha Banks, WWE on FOX, the Singh Brothers, Cinta De Oro (the former Sin Cara), and the Cauliflower Alley Club below.

Guerrero passed away in November of 2005 at the age of 38. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

Happy heavenly birthday! I know you are stealing low riders, eating limitless cheesecake, and Chico’s Tacos! Nobody comes close to your charisma, talent, and love for the ring! Never forgotten and always loved! #latinoheat. #legend pic.twitter.com/9VDTvMRe2m — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) October 9, 2020

Happy birthday to one of the absolute greatest performers I’ve ever known, Eddie Guerrero. You were a brother to me, but in the ring, you were my fiercest enemy. You continue to be Loved by everyone every day. #itstrue #happy53rd #RIPEddie pic.twitter.com/i3KpQetFs2 — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) October 9, 2020

Happy 53rd Birthday WeeWeeto🎁🎂!!

Must be celebrating with God & surrounded by angels, but we really miss you here on 🌍! Would have felt truly blessed to still have you here with us to see Doms career take off!

Love&Miss you🖤✝️💙#VivaLa🇲🇽 #“ImYourPapi” pic.twitter.com/zgWyZ4LcIc — ♛Rey Mysterio❔ (@reymysterio) October 9, 2020

Happy Birthday Eddie 🌹 There would be no Peyton without you 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/BlhtPDTfYa — Peyton Royce (@PeytonRoyceWWE) October 9, 2020

¡Viva la raza! Happy Birthday to the late, great @WWE Hall of Famer, Eddie Guerrero! pic.twitter.com/rSfKZd853s — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 9, 2020

Happy Birthday, Eddie Guerrero! Watching him inspired us to ALWAYS be proud of our own race & heritage. Thank you, Eddie. #VivaLaRaza ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nE6p4HI5am — Singh Brothers (@SinghBrosWWE) October 9, 2020