Vickie Guerrero Sets Fan Straight On Delay In Her Appearance During 2005 SummerSlam Match

Vickie Guerrero was involved in Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s 2005 SummerSlam ladder match, and she recently set a fan straight about the spot’s delay during the match. Vicki got involved in the match, which was the climax of the Guerrero and Mysterio feud over custody of (now WWE star) Dominik, coming out to push over the ladder when Eddie was on it.

The spot where Vickie comes out was delayed and Eddie could be heard asking where she was, and a fan noted on Twitter today that he read she missed her cue. She fired back, writing:

“Hey genius…I didn’t miss my cue….Rey was under the ladder and it was not safe for me to run and push the ladder…I was told to wait until Rey was out of the way. #stayinyourlane”