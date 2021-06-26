Vickie Guerrero on Working With Dominik for the Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Feud

– During an interview with the the It’s My House podcast, Vickie Guerrero spoke about the infamous Eddie Guerrero vs. Rey Mysterio feud over the custody of Rey’s real-life son, Dominik Mysterio. In SummerSlam 2005, Guerrero wrestled Rey Mysterio for the custody of Dominik, who was revealed to be the biological father of young Dominik during the angle. Vickie Guerrero got involved in the angle as well. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Vickie Guerrero on working with young Dominik: “He was such a natural. Just like with my girls, they were all involved with the wrestling product every Monday and Friday, Dominik and my girls. It was very easy for them to follow the storylines especially when Rey and Eddie were performing. We just kind of followed suit to enjoy the storyline so Dominik was, he was incredibly talented. He shows today how far he’s been, succeeding in the wrestling industry. So to see him become this great character on his own, I had no doubts about that because I just saw him as a kid, he wasn’t scared of the camera and kept all the direction really well. I think that’s just something that was just really easy for him and I’m really proud of him. He taught me a lot and we were all learning together. To see how he’s grown, is just incredibly fascinating to me.”

On lessons she learned from her late husband, Eddie Guerrero: “Just a couple of things that come to mind is remember my faith. I pray every time I go out before a match or anything I want to do. I give everything to God and I give him the credit for my talent, my mind, my body being good, because without those little things, I wouldn’t have made it this far. Eddie was very strong in his faith and that was something that resonated with me. Even after you pass, you know to keep that going and whatever I did, I was gonna always give thanks to God. Then also respecting the fans. These are the people that pay for tickets to watch us, they feed our family, they helped me pay my bills. And so when I see the fans I always give respect to them by, you know, whether it’s an autograph or to just hear what they have to say or I try and answer my DMs on social media. And there’s a few creeps; I mean there’s a few things that are kind of weird but for the most part my fan base is incredibly supportive, and I, I can’t do anything without them. I always give them credit, you know, for me, being this long in to my legacy. That’s something that’s unheard of.”