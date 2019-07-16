Vickie Guerrero Says Brock Lesnar Loved Working With Eddie Guerrero, Recalls Their No Way Out 2004 Match

– Vickie Guerrero was a guest on the first episode of The Payoff and looked back on Eddie Guerrero’s 2004 No Way Out match with Brock Lesnar. The match saw Eddie win the WWE Championship from Lesnar in the main event, with the match running just over 30 minutes. Vickie recalled how much Eddie and Lesnar respected each other and looked back fondly on the match and Eddie’s title win, which she said “meant the world” to him.

Highlights from the discussion, as well as the full podcast, are below:

On when she knew Eddie was winning the title: “I didn’t know at all. Not until Eddie called me that night. Of course, you know, in the wrestling business, it’s scripted and they know the outcome even before they go out. And Eddie told me, you know, he left for that trip and he was like, ‘I’m not going to call you. I want you just enjoy it without worrying about me.’ Because there’s a lot of fear. I worked with Brock, being in WWE, but not in the capacity of seeing him work with Eddie because I was a housewife, and I was at home. And there was a lot of fear in me for Eddie’s well-being, because Brock is a such a massive wrestler, and the height and the weight versus Eddie. There was a lot of concern [from] me and I think Eddie, the last thing he wanted was for me to show my worry over him that day. So I didn’t hear from him all day, which really pissed me off. [laughs] But I knew he was well, I knew he had a lot to concentrate on, and they had a lot to take care of for that night. But yeah, I didn’t know he won until he called me. So to watch the match and see it with my girls, we were fans of Eddie, because we were just rooting for him the whole time.”

On Guerrero’s ability to get fans behind him: “Eddie is such a great worker. Aside from him being talented, he always wanted to do his best for his opponent. And him and Brock, they danced together so beautifully. Of course, you see him [Lesnar] throwing Eddie around and that was really hard for me to watch. But Eddie was just in so much control, because he loved working with Brock. It was a challenge for him, because this was such a … you know, the Goliath and David story. So seeing [the match] makes me squeal, seeing how Eddie was being thrown around. But this is such a great story they told between each other.”

On what winning the title meant to Eddie: “It meant the world because at this point in time, Eddie was overcoming his demons, you know, drug abuse and alcoholism. So, with WWE giving him this chance to have a chance at the title, there was so many things his whole life was coming to this one point that he’s waited for all these years. And he wanted to prove not only to the fans and to WWE, but to himself that in his heart, this was where all his work was going to pay off. You know, this was really special to Eddie because this was his time to prove that, ‘Yeah I did go through my demons and I did lose my family at one point and I did lose my job, but I am here because I worked for it.’ It meant a lot to him and it was a lot of emotions in one night.”

On Lesnar and Eddie respecting each other: “Yeah, you know, Brock could have easily out-jobbed him and just won like, you know, the whole thing in five minutes. They really wanted to tell a story. Brock just gave his one-hundred fifteen percent. It went back and forth and the way I see Brock throwing Eddie around, the girls were like, petrified when we were watching this. You see the love for each other they had, and they wanted to make this match count. I love watching the fans. I mean, the fans’ faces when they thought Eddie was going to win, and you know, he taps out. It’s pretty spectacular, watching this … Brock is just amazing. I talked to Brock after we started working together in WWE, and he loved Eddie. He’d always just hug me and say, ‘I still miss Eddie everyday.’ And that’s just something really special when I get to see him every now and then.”

On her thoughts on the match itself: “I was very proud of not only Eddie but Brock and that they were both safe, because there’s a lot that runs through your mind. I still thank Brock to this day you know, when I see him. Because it was because of him that Eddie was able to have that great match. They were like, dancing in the ring and doing their own dance which was spectacular. Never forgotten.”

