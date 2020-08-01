Vickie Guerrero Discusses What She Thought of Vince McMahon and The Undertaker Backstage in WWE

In an interview with Instinct Culture, Vickie Guerrero discussed her backstage experiences working with Vince McMahon and The Undertaker. Highlights are below.

Vickie Guerrero on what Vince McMahon was like in her experience: “He’s like a Dad, he loved Eddie very much, and he was so respected in my family. That’s the one person you don’t want to screw up your promo with. It was a lot of being prepared, but he’s a great guy.”

On finding the Undertaker intimidating: “He was pretty intimidating and that was the one that, just by how tall he was, and the lights going out, and the coffin and everything. That’s not one of my favorite moments. Backstage, he’s a sweetheart and I love him to death, and his whole family is just beautiful, but as a character, yeah, I don’t want to get him on my bad side.”

