Vickie Guerrero Wants to Manage Penelope Ford

– Speaking on her Excuse Me podcast, AEW’s Vickie Guerrero discussed wanting to manage wrestler Penelope Ford with both Ford and husband Kip Sabian as guests on the podcast. Below are some highlights (via Fightful).

Vickie Guerrero on wanting Penelope Ford to join her group: “Me being the manager of Nyla Rose, I have my own storylines that I’m thinking about and I want to put it out there in the universe; would you be able to handle me stealing Penelope to be part of my stable, which would include [Kip], but Penelope would be one of my star [wrestlers].”

Kip Sabian’s response to the idea: “Of course this is something that I’m up for negotiation for. I’m a huge fan of Nyla.”

Vickie on wanting to talk to Tony Khan about the idea: “We’re always thinking of storylines and have to be creative in our own. There’s a lot of ideas I have to build my stable and I thought if I had you guys, Miro could still be on your side. A lot of TV time for us. I’m grabbing Tony Khan and we’re going to talk about this.”