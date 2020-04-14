wrestling / News
Vickie Guerrero Shares Photo of Authentic WWE Booking Sheet From 2002, Jim Ross Responds
April 14, 2020 | Posted by
Vickie Guerrero tweeted a photo of an authentic WWE booking sheet from July 2002 today. Jim Ross confirmed that he wrote the sheet on Monday, July 8th, 2002.
The sheet lists the line-ups for the three live events leading up to the July 15th edition of RAW in East Rutherford, NJ. The line-ups were for the July 12th show in Lakeland, FL, the July 13th show in Daytona Beach, FL, and the July 14th show in Bethlehem, PA.
Cleaning out some boxes and found a priceless gem of memorabilia….@wwe. #daytonabeach. #florida. #2002. #houseshows. pic.twitter.com/s6vu5fJNRo
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) April 14, 2020
Very authentic…that’s a hand written booking sheet. 🤠 https://t.co/JMLBJWdy0j
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 14, 2020
