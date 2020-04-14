Vickie Guerrero Shares Photo of Authentic WWE Booking Sheet From 2002, Jim Ross Responds

Vickie Guerrero tweeted a photo of an authentic WWE booking sheet from July 2002 today. Jim Ross confirmed that he wrote the sheet on Monday, July 8th, 2002.

The sheet lists the line-ups for the three live events leading up to the July 15th edition of RAW in East Rutherford, NJ. The line-ups were for the July 12th show in Lakeland, FL, the July 13th show in Daytona Beach, FL, and the July 14th show in Bethlehem, PA.