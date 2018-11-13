Various News: Vickie & Shaul Guerrero Comment on The Anniversary of Eddie’s Death, Reby Teases New House Hardy Special, BMX Star Visits New Day on European Tour

– On the 13th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s death, Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter today and mentioned the passing when responding to a tweet from Shaul Guerrero on her Lucha Underground debut…

My family paved the way for me to be here worked harder than I knew, sacrificed and roughed it beyond my understanding so I could shine too. @VickieGuerrero thank you for the loan mom😜 and for breaking the mold with being the first woman in our family to get in that ring and pic.twitter.com/MotMxXxLuo — Shaul Guerrero (@Guerrero_Shaul) November 9, 2018

Last week this episode aired at Lucha Underground!! @elreynetwork. Lucha Underground. Great job Shaul and Chavo! 15 years you have been gone but not forgotten!! #guerrero.#eddie #legend https://t.co/2KnxvWDBN9 — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2018

– Reby Hardy has teased on Twitter that she was working on preparing The Hardy Compound for the next episode of the House Hardy series on the WWE Network.

Brb Christmas ladder match pic.twitter.com/0QKrVq8vbJ — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) November 10, 2018

– Here is video of The New Day hanging out with BMX gold medallist Ryan Williams from Nitro Circus at the weekend WWE live event in London, England. Williams ended up going to the ring with The New Day