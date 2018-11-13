Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Vickie & Shaul Guerrero Comment on The Anniversary of Eddie’s Death, Reby Teases New House Hardy Special, BMX Star Visits New Day on European Tour

November 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Vickie Guerrero

– On the 13th anniversary of Eddie Guerrero’s death, Vickie Guerrero took to Twitter today and mentioned the passing when responding to a tweet from Shaul Guerrero on her Lucha Underground debut…

– Reby Hardy has teased on Twitter that she was working on preparing The Hardy Compound for the next episode of the House Hardy series on the WWE Network.

– Here is video of The New Day hanging out with BMX gold medallist Ryan Williams from Nitro Circus at the weekend WWE live event in London, England. Williams ended up going to the ring with The New Day

article topics :

Eddie, New Day, Reby Hardy, Shaul Guerrero, Vickie Guerrero, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading