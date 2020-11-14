wrestling / News
Vickie & Shaul Guerrero, Randy Orton Pay Tribute to Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing
Today marks 15 years since the passing of Eddie Guerrero and Vickie & Shaul Guerrero, as well as Randy Orton, took to Twitter to honor the late WWE star. You can see their posts below.
Eddie passed away on November 13th, 2005 at the age of 38 in Minneapolis, Minnesota acute heart failure due to underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.
On this day God asked for you to come home! You are missed, loved, and never forgotten. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SHoMnJDviU
— Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2020
Your legacy is not wrestling to me. It’s who you taught me to be. How you loved us. How you had passion in everything you did. How humble, goofy and kind you were. You are so much more than wrestling. Thank you for being my father, my friend, my teacher, my example. Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/b8ew5KJkGs
— Shaul Guerrero (@Guerrero_Shaul) November 13, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jimmy Korderas On WWE Botching RETRIBUTION Storyline, His Issues With AEW’s Officiating
- Kylie Rae Was Set To Play Marvel Superhero For AAA Before Retirement, Note On Original Impact Plans
- Former NWA Vice President Dave Lagana Issued Legal Threats To Reporters Over Defamation
- Miro On WWE Changing Finish In His Last Match, Vince McMahon’s Response, Having Backstage Heat For Leaked Wedding Photos