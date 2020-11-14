Vickie & Shaul Guerrero, Randy Orton Pay Tribute to Eddie Guerrero On Anniversary Of His Passing

Today marks 15 years since the passing of Eddie Guerrero and Vickie & Shaul Guerrero, as well as Randy Orton, took to Twitter to honor the late WWE star. You can see their posts below.

Eddie passed away on November 13th, 2005 at the age of 38 in Minneapolis, Minnesota acute heart failure due to underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2006.

On this day God asked for you to come home! You are missed, loved, and never forgotten. 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SHoMnJDviU — Vickie Guerrero (@VickieGuerrero) November 13, 2020