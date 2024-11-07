Vicky D’Errico Signs To WWE as Referee For NXT Brand

Former boxer Vicky D’Errico has signed a deal with WWE and will be working as a referee for the NXT brand. Referee Darryl Sharma broke the news on Twitter. He noted that she started training in September and made her debut at a live event on November 2.

He wrote: “Tonight’s #WWENXT live event in Orlando will see the debut of my latest signee – Vicky D’Errico. Vicky was recruited for our WrestleMania Tryouts in Philly, and started her training in Sept. Please give a warm welcome to the former Rough N Rowdy boxing champion @vickyderrico!”