Victor Cruz On Getting Tackled By Enzo Amore, Says Video is ‘Hysterical’

Former NFL star and Titan Games competitor Victor Cruz is well aware of the fact that Enzo Amore tacked him in a high school football game. The Wrap spoke with Cruz to promote the new season of the Rock-hosted competition series, which had its season premiere this week, and asked him about the video from Enzo’s pre-NXT days that showed him tackling Cruz in a pseudo-German suplex. You can see the video from Enzo below.

“I am fully aware of him, yes, absolutely,” Cruz said. “The one time I got tackled in my life had to be from this guy in high school, and he won’t (let me) live it down.”

Cruz added that there’s no bad blood with Enzo, saying, “He’s hilarious. Ever since [I saw] that footage a few years ago, I’ve followed his career. And he’s pretty good. He loves wearing sneakers and kicks and stuff and he’s worn my sneakers a bunch of times while he wrestled, so it’s been pretty cool — but that video’s hysterical … When I saw the clip on YouTube, I was like, when was this? What game was this? I had no recollection,” Cruz said. “Obviously, in high school, you remember the good stuff. You remember all the touchdowns, all the times that you shook somebody out of their shoes, something like that. You don’t remember getting tackled by this guy for a 2-yard-gain.”