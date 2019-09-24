wrestling / News
Victoria Announces She’s Retiring From the Ring
– Victoria’s professional wrestling days are officially at an end. The WWE and Impact alumna, real name Lisa Marie Varon, announced on Monday that she was ending her career as an in-ring performer. She worked her last match against Melina at Masters of the Ring Entertainment over the weekend.
The announcement comes after she suggested in an interview last week that she would be hanging it up soon, noting, “You never know when we’re going to come back or make some appearance, but I’d say this is my last year doing independents, singles matches. You might see me do a referee spot or do a run-in to help another girl. Stuff like that. I’m 48 and been doing this for so long. My body hurts. We are bad asses that do our own stunts, so it takes a toll on your body.”
View this post on Instagram
As @therealkurtangle said, “Oh It’s True. It’s damn True” Thank you @mastersofringentertainment for main eventing my final match this past Saturday. It’s such an honor leaving the ring as the Women’s Masters of the Ring Entertainment Champion. Thank you @realmelina , @theterrirunnels and @trishstratuscom for sharing this moment with me. Don’t be sad for me… be happy for me. I had an awesome 20 year run. I love you all so very much. I’m appreciative of your support and loyalty. #Repost @mastersofringentertainment with @get_repost ・・・ Our inaugural MORE Wrestling Women’s Heavyweight Champion, Lisa Marie Varon! This match is Lisa’s last match of her career and we are very honored that she chose to close our her last wrestling match with us. Thank you to @theterrirunnels who presented the belt to Lisa during this historic main event match with Melina Perez. Thank you to our Senior Official James Hunter for refereeing this match. Thank you to Robert Holt of @fisticuffsphotography for your amazing photography and Keith Andrews for your videography. Thank you to all the talent on last night’s show, our staff, volunteers and crew for your hard work. Thank you to all the great fans who came from Ohio, the Carolinas, Tennessee and Virginia. #prowrestling #LisaMarieVaron #wrestling #womenswrestling #widowspeak #victoria #MORE #MastersOfRing1 #mastersofringentertainment #MOREWrestling #kenansvilleNC #independentwrestling #wwevictoria #impactwrestlingtara #wwe #impactwrestling #tna #prowrestler
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross on Bringing Terry Gordy in as The Executioner, Whether It Was a Mistake To Do So
- Eric Bischoff Speculates on Why Kevin Sullivan Hasn’t Booked for Wrestling Since WCW
- Bruce Prichard on WWE Considering Downsizing to a Regional Promotion During 1990s
- Fans Angry With FOX Sports Broadcaster Comparing Rey Mysterio to Jack Black’s Nacho Libre