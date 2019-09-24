Victoria Announces She’s Retiring From the Ring

– Victoria’s professional wrestling days are officially at an end. The WWE and Impact alumna, real name Lisa Marie Varon, announced on Monday that she was ending her career as an in-ring performer. She worked her last match against Melina at Masters of the Ring Entertainment over the weekend.

The announcement comes after she suggested in an interview last week that she would be hanging it up soon, noting, “You never know when we’re going to come back or make some appearance, but I’d say this is my last year doing independents, singles matches. You might see me do a referee spot or do a run-in to help another girl. Stuff like that. I’m 48 and been doing this for so long. My body hurts. We are bad asses that do our own stunts, so it takes a toll on your body.”