Victoria Approves Of Liv Morgan Using ‘All The Things She Said’ As An Entrance Theme

As we previously reported, Liv Morgan said that she wanted to use Poppy’s cover of the song ‘All The Things She Said’ as her entrance theme in WWE. Victoria, who used the original 2002 version by t.A.T.u., approved of Morgan using the track.

In an interview with Wrestlezone, she said: “Heck yeah! Are you kidding me? I still get Tweets and [comments] on social media, like when it pops up on the radio, they tag me, ‘I just thought of you.’ Oh my gosh, it’s flattering when someone wants to do one of your moves or the song, it’s still a compliment and I’m very honored. Honestly, I’m very honored, so please [go for it].“