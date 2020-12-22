Victoria On Meeting Chyna For The First Time, How Chyna Helped Her Connect With WWE

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Victoria (aka Lisa Maria Varon) discussed meeting Chyna for the first time, how Chyna helped her connect with WWE, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Victoria on meeting Chyna for the first time and how she helped her get connected with WWE: “I met Chyna at Crunch Gym in West Hollywood. I don’t know if she lived here, but they charged her to come into the gym, and I gave her a stack of guest passes. I was like, ‘Hey, I know they charged you, here.’ Crunch Gym – there’s a lot of celebrities there so they don’t care who it is, they have to pay to come in. So, I gave her a stack and we took a hip-hop class together. I said, ‘Hey, I’ve got a couple of friends that are in the business that I know – Trish Stratus and Torrie Wilson.’

“She goes, ‘Oh, are you a wrestler? You have a really good look for it.’ I go, ‘You know, I think I can do what Rob Van Dam does and Rey Mysterio.’ The gymnastics and the flyer and that kind of stuff. And she goes, ‘You have a really good look for it.” I go, ‘Who would I sent my stuff to?’ She wrote down the address, which was the WWE corporate in Connecticut. I sent my stuff in. I paid $600 for this VHS to be made. I started it with boom – Lisa Marie Varon. It had music and all that kind of stuff, and it showed all my competitions and me demonstrating exercises and stuff like that.”

On what WWE officials told her after sending in the video: “I got a call back from Jim Ross and Kevin Kelly. They said, ‘We’ve never seen a video so professionally done and a package sent like this.’ Living in LA, you know someone that has the tools, someone knows editing. They said, ‘We want to meet you in 30 days.’ I said, ‘What do you see me doing? I’m obviously not a Torrie Wilson or a Trish Stratus. I’m a bigger girl.” They said, ‘We see you wrestling.’ So I googled a pro wrestling school, and UPW came up. So, I called them and said WWF is wanting to meet me and I need to learn how to wrestle in 30 days, which I didn’t know. I thought it was a routine – 5-6-7-8, OK, you go here to the corner. I didn’t think in a million years that I would be doing that for 20 years.”

