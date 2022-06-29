Victoria on Why Her WWE Royal Rumble Appearance Was Pushed Back to 2021

– During an interview with Steve Fall for The Ten Count with NBC Sports Boston, former WWE Superstar Victoria discussed appearing in the women’s Royal Rumble match at last year’s event. According to Victoria, her Rumble appearance was previously in the works for 2020, but things didn’t pan out because she was already booked for the Chris Jericho cruise. Victoria stated the following on the Royal Rumble (via WrestlingInc.com):

“A lot of people ask me that and I’m like ‘If I did something, I’m not aware of it.’ I finally went back to the Royal Rumble last year. It was supposed to be in the works the year before that, but I was already booked on Jericho’s cruise. And they were like ‘Can you get out of it?’ I was like ‘I’m already advertised. I don’t do that, back out of something that I already committed to.’ I don’t think I did anything wrong. If you guys know if I did anything wrong, please let me know. Or maybe I don’t want to know, actually!”