Victoria Recalls Learning Of Ashley Massaro’s Death, How It Affected Her

– On a recent Chasing Glory with Lilian Garcia, Victoria talked about the passing of Ashley Massaro and how it affected her. Massaro passed away in May and was ultimately determined to have taken her own life. Speaking with Garcia, Victoria recalled how she found out about the tragic news and how it affected her mentally.

Highlights from the discussion are below, along with the full video:

On how she was affected by Massaro’s death: “Oh, it was awful. You start second-guessing yourself. You start going [into] your mind games, you know? Like, [could I have done something]. And you know, I’ve taken a lot of bumps in my life. And backstage, girls don’t share that stuff with each other. We have a happy face, it’s work. And I wish she shared all that stuff with us, because we would have been a good support system. We wouldn’t have judged her, or [been] like, ‘I don’t want to talk to you.'”

On when she found out: “I remember that day when I found out. Tommy Dreamer called me, and I go, ‘Oh no. It’s either a booking, or he has something funny to say, or it’s a death.’ I didn’t answer it, I was doing laundry. And I want to be focused on my conversations, and ADHD is not helping. [laughs] And then Gail [Kim] texted me what happened. And I go, ‘Oh my God, Tommy just called me.’ I had to call Tommy, and he goes, ‘I wanted to call you before you hear it from someone else.’ And he was so distraught, because he got her a job and he was like a really big part of her life. So it was hard from all of us. Not knowing someone’s pain is really — and there’s so many avenues. You can talk to a therapist, there’s free 800 numbers. To feel so alone that you have to do that, you know what I mean? It’s not right.”

