Victoria Selling Ring Gear From Last WWE Match & Impact Debut

WWE and Impact alumna Lisa Marie Varon, aka Victoria, is selling the ring gear from her last WWE match and Impact debut. Varon posted to her Twitter account to note that the gear is up on social marketplace Poshmark. The set is running $2,500.

Varon posted:

I just added this listing on Poshmark: WWE last match and Impact Wrestling debut gear. https://posh.mk/x008In8lnab via @poshmarkapp #shopmycloset