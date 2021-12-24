Video From After Last Night’s AEW Rampage (SPOILER)

Warning: Spoilers follow for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage.

A very spoiler-y video is online of the events following last night’s AEW Rampage taping. As previously noted, Cody Rhodes defeated Sammy Guevara to win the AEW TNT Championship during the taping for the episode, which will air on Saturday night. A fan-shot video of the events after the taping is online, which you can see below.

The video features Rhodes celebrating in the ring after the match with the title around his waist and Dustin Rhodes, Brandi Rhodes, Arn Anderson, and others in the ring. Tony Khan introduced David Crockett, the son of promoter Jim Crockett and brother of Jim Crockett, Jr., who gave thanks to the crowd.

They hyped AEW’s Battle of the Belts and January 12th Rampage in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, and Khan congratulated Rhodes to a negative reaction which Cody played off of for more heat. Khan then brought out Hook, who was offered a handshake by Rhodes. Hook eventually took the hand and then slapped Rhodes in the face to pop the crowd. Rhodes suggested a match between the two the next time they are in Greensboro.