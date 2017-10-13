Video of Bullet Club Talking Raw Invasion, Cease & Desist Order at Global Wars Buffalo

At last night’s ROH/NJPW Global Wars event, Bullet Club spoke about the Raw invasion and the cease and desist letter that came afterwards. Matt Jackson talked about how he loved Ring of Honor because he could say what he wanted without getting a cease and desist letter and could take selfies with whoever he wanted (in reference to Jimmy Jacobs’ firing). A “F— Vince” chant broke out in the crowd as Matt ended up doing a “Too Sweet” with them. Here is some video from the show…