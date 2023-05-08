wrestling / News

Video Of Charlotte Flair In American Cornhole League Charity Tournament

May 8, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Charlotte Flair WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Charlotte Flair competed in the American Cornhole League’s celebrity charity tournament on Friday, and video is online. You can see the video below of the event, where Flair and her Pro partner Bret Guy made it to the final round per PWInsider before losing to Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino and his Pro, Jeremy Schermerhorn.

The event aired on ESPN 3 over the weekend.

