Video Shows Young Cora Jade Meeting CM Punk, Jade Reflects On Career Milestone
Cora Jade made her WWE pay-per-view debut at NXT WarGames last weekend, and she took to Twitter to reflect on her upcoming three-year anniversary in wrestling.
Jade noted how lucky she is to be able to live her dream as a wrestler and the amount of work she put in to reach this point in her career.
Additionally, Jade’s journey to wrestling is showcased in a video shared by Catch Wrestling U on Twitter, which features a young Jade meeting CM Punk at an autograph signing.
Punk asks Jade why she’s crying, to which she responds that she loves him so much. Jade’s father then explains to Punk how his straight edge motto helped her through school.
You can view the video and Jade’s tweet below.
CM Punk's Straight Edge ethos helped Cora Jade through High School. pic.twitter.com/5CMaEdOthG
— Catch Wrestling U (@CatchWrestling) December 6, 2021
#GenerationOfJade 🛹🖤⚡️ pic.twitter.com/c4FtolMhDV
— Cora Jade (@CoraJadeWWE) December 6, 2021
