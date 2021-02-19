WWE News: Video Looks at Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez’ Dusty Classic Win, UpUpDownDown Plays RISK: Global Domination

– The WWE Performance Center has posted a new video looking at Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez becoming the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Winners. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“NXT Superstars Dakota Kai and Raquel González won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Dakota and Raquel open up about their journey together in NXT and their reaction to winning the Dusty Cup.”

– The latest UpUpDownDown episode features Austin Creed, Tyler Breeze, Cesaro, and Adam Cole battling the Best Roommates Ever (Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Dakota Kai, & Jessamyn Duke) in RISK: Global Domination: