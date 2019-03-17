WWE News: Video of Finn Balor Accompanying Boxer to The Ring, Aiden English’s New Whiskey Review, Zack Ryder & Curt Hawkins Doing Podcast

– Finn Balor’s walk to the ring with boxer Michael Conlan at the latter’s Top Rank Boxing show is now online. You can see video and pics of Balor and Conlan backstage and on the way to the ring for the event, which took place at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Conlan picked up a unanimous decision win over Ruben Garcia Hernandez at the event.

– Wrestling Inc reports that Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins will be doing a podcast at Create a Pro Wrestling Academy in Hicksville, New York during WrestleMania week.

– The latest episode of Aiden English’s Wrestling With Whiskey YouTube series is online, with English reviewing Treaty Oak Distillery: