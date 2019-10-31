WWE News: Video of Finn Balor’s NXT Promo, Dark Matches Before NXT, Triple H Shares Pic With Kabuki Warriors

– WWE has posted video of Finn Balor’s promo explaining his heel turn from tonight’s NXT. You can see the video below:

– Wrestling Inc reports that the following dark matches took place before NXT:

* Reina Gonzalez defeated MJ Jenkins

* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Austin Theory and Raul Mendoza

– Teiple H shared the following pic backstage at NXT with the Kabuki Warriors after they defeated Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai: