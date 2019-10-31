wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Finn Balor’s NXT Promo, Dark Matches Before NXT, Triple H Shares Pic With Kabuki Warriors
– WWE has posted video of Finn Balor’s promo explaining his heel turn from tonight’s NXT. You can see the video below:
– Wrestling Inc reports that the following dark matches took place before NXT:
* Reina Gonzalez defeated MJ Jenkins
* Tyler Breeze and Fandango defeated Austin Theory and Raul Mendoza
– Teiple H shared the following pic backstage at NXT with the Kabuki Warriors after they defeated Tegan Nox and Dakota Kai:
Then. Now. Forever. Always #WWENXT. @WWEAsuka @KairiSaneWWE pic.twitter.com/taqxXbq9vE
— Triple H (@TripleH) October 31, 2019
