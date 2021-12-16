wrestling / News

Video Highlights of Adam Scherr at ROH Final Battle, Booker T Chats With Gerald Brisco & JBL

December 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Braun Strowman Raw 8-26-19 Adam Scherr

– ROH released video highlights of Adam Scherr, aka former WWE Universal champion Braun Strowman, at Final Battle last weekend. He was aligned with EC3 and attacked Eli Isom:

– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is the guest on the latest episode of Stories With Briscoe & Bradshaw:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Adam Scherr, Booker T, Braun Strowman, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading