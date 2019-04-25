wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Highlights From NXT, NXT UK and Worlds Collide, WWE Releases Free Money in the Bank Ladder Match From 2010, The Rock and Stone Cold Battled 20 Years Ago
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released video highlights from last night’s episodes of NXT and NXT UK, as well as the Worlds Collide special.
– WWE has also released the 2010 Money in the Bank ladder match for free.
– On this day in WWE history, Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock battled for the WWF Title at Backlash 1999 with Shane McMahon as the guest referee.
Stone Cold @steveaustinBSR and @TheRock battled for the #WWEChampionship with @ShaneMcMahon as the Guest Referee 20 YEARS AGO today! https://t.co/V7MNfCNdlE pic.twitter.com/kXIsVvvSgB
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 25, 2019
