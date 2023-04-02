wrestling / News
Video Highlights From WrestleMania 39 Night One
April 2, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has posted video highlights from the first night of WrestleMania 39. You can see some of the highlights below from the PPV, which continues tonight on Peacock and WWE Network:
More Trending Stories
- Real1 Explains His Side of MLW Departure, Blames Court Bauer For Misleading Headline
- Johnny Knoxville Backstage at WrestleMania 39, Says Sami Zayn Is A Snake In The Grass
- Rhea Ripley On Her Chemistry With Dominik Mysterio, What She Whispers In His Ear
- Vince McMahon Seen With Mustache & New Look Backstage at WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony