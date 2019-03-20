wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Highlights From Last Night’s Smackdown and 205 Live, Previews For NXT And NXT UK
– WWE has released the following highlights from last night’s episodes of Smackdown and 205 Live.
– Tonight’s episode of NXT UK will feature the following:
*Pete Dunne announcing who he will face at Takeover: New York for the UK Championship.
*James Drake vs. Tyler Bate.
– Here’s what’s scheduled for tonight’s episode of NXT:
*The fate of the WWE NXT title revealed.
*Punishment Martinez vs. Riddick Moss.
*Humberto Carillo vs. Albert Hardie Jr.