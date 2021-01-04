wrestling / News
Video Highlights, Backstage Interviews From Wrestle Kingdom 15 Night One: Okada vs. Ospreay, More
As previously reported, Kota Ibushi captured the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles from Tetsuya Naito in the main event of night one of Wrestle Kingdom 15. However, there was other noteworthy action from the show, including a stellar semi-main event featuring Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, a promo from Jon Moxley, and much more.
Here are some highlights from the show, courtesy of NJPW World. You can also read Ian Hamilton’s full review of night one Wrestle Kingdom 15.
Match Highlights
.@rainmakerXokada "Tombstone Piledriver"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/vCzLZIRx7n
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@rainmakerXokada "Rolling Rainmaker"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/byEA3jXOwO
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@rainmakerXokada 🆚 Will Ospreay "TABLE CRASH!!!💥"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/MPb08EdEmF
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
Will Ospreay "Spanish Fly"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/9FfzQVpPk7
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@tanahashi1_100 "Twist and Shout"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/MJXIfQffK1
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@Great_O_Khan "Face Buster"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/OS7kQJ8p9w
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@cozy_lariat "DDT"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/PAFz3dM54V
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
.@KENTAG2S "Diving Foot Stomp"
Sign up Now & Stay tuned to https://t.co/CcdQ1XrpWA#njpwworld #njwk15 #njpw pic.twitter.com/SA7YT86KL4
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) January 4, 2021
Backstage Interviews
More Trending Stories
- Amanda Huber Thanks AEW Chief Legal Officer For Helping Throughout Brodie Lee’s Illness
- Booker T Explains Why He Was Embarrassed After Using Racial Slur for Hulk Hogan in WCW Promo
- Wrestlers Reportedly Not Surprised By Vince McMahon Not Meeting With Zelina Vega Following Her Firing
- Several WWE Wrestlers Have Reportedly Passed On New Contracts