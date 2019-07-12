wrestling / News
Various News: Video of James Storm NWA National Title Win, Part Two of Impact’s Rob Van Dam Documentary
July 11, 2019 | Posted by
– NWA posted the following video of James Storm’s NWA National Championship win over Colt Cabana at ROH’s recent TV taping:
– Impact Wrestling has released part two of their retrospective documentary on Rob Van Dam.
