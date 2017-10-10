Video of Jim Cornette Explaining His Recent Altercation With Santino

– Here is video from Bruce Prichard’s stage show in Detroit this past weekend featuring Jim Cornette discussing his recent incident with Santino at XICW Cobo Legends Convention. Cornette says Santino only got a spot in WWE as a “comedy jabroni jobber” for calling the office on Cornette over their altercation in OVW where Cornette slapped Santino around for not acting afraid of the Boogeyman.

Cornette says he never expected Santino and tried to walk away from the situation three times, but Santino ‘wanted to settle things” right there. Cornette says Santino wanted Cornette to hit him first, and repeatedly calls Santino “a piece of shit.”