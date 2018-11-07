WWE News: Video of John Cena Reading His Children’s Book, Tickets For Final NXT TV Tapings of 2018 on Sale Friday, WWE Superstars Reveal Their True Feelings About Ronda Rousey

– Penguin Random House has released a video this morning of John Cena doing a full reading of his book Elbow Grease, which is currently #3 on the NY Times bestseller list for Children’s Picture Books…

Superstar John Cena reads his new book ELBOW GREASE, a fun and fast-paced story about the importance of believing in yourself and never giving up. Full of high-octane illustrations, this proves that a little Elbow Grease can go a long way!

– NXT posted the following today…

Tickets for the first NXT TV Taping of 2019 @FullSail will be available THIS Friday at 10am. Grab your seat at https://t.co/YRoxXRhxbY #WeAreNXT — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) November 7, 2018

– WWE posted the following video, having WWE stars share their true feelings about Ronda Rousey…