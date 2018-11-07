Quantcast

 

WWE News: Video of John Cena Reading His Children’s Book, Tickets For Final NXT TV Tapings of 2018 on Sale Friday, WWE Superstars Reveal Their True Feelings About Ronda Rousey

November 7, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
ROH John Cena John Cena's WWE Super Show-Down

– Penguin Random House has released a video this morning of John Cena doing a full reading of his book Elbow Grease, which is currently #3 on the NY Times bestseller list for Children’s Picture Books…

Superstar John Cena reads his new book ELBOW GREASE, a fun and fast-paced story about the importance of believing in yourself and never giving up. Full of high-octane illustrations, this proves that a little Elbow Grease can go a long way!

– NXT posted the following today…

– WWE posted the following video, having WWE stars share their true feelings about Ronda Rousey…

