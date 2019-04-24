wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Johnny Gargano’s Cleveland Browns Visit, Mid-South Wrestling on This Week’s Hidden Gems

April 24, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Gargano NXT: Takeover New York

– The Cleveland Browns and Johnny Gargano have released video and pics of Gargano’s visit to the baseball franchise. You can see them below:

– According to WWE Network News, tomorrow’s WWE Hidden Gem will be the July 28, 1985, Midsouth Wrestling Wrestlefest show. That show is described as follows:

“Dusty Rhodes battles ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, while Ted Dibiase faces Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts in this star-studded spectacular.”

