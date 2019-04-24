wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Johnny Gargano’s Cleveland Browns Visit, Mid-South Wrestling on This Week’s Hidden Gems
– The Cleveland Browns and Johnny Gargano have released video and pics of Gargano’s visit to the baseball franchise. You can see them below:
It was an honor to host @JohnnyGargano (and his title belt 😉) pic.twitter.com/4nJb7fPmRq
— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 24, 2019
Thanks for having me out today to throw out the first pitch, @Indians! It was a touch outside.. but I'm real glad I didn't blow it!
PS: I'll come back whenever Mustard wants a rematch! 😌 pic.twitter.com/703NlaefW6
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 24, 2019
– According to WWE Network News, tomorrow’s WWE Hidden Gem will be the July 28, 1985, Midsouth Wrestling Wrestlefest show. That show is described as follows:
“Dusty Rhodes battles ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, while Ted Dibiase faces Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts in this star-studded spectacular.”
