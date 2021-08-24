wrestling / News

Video Offers Closer Look at Karrion Kross’ New Look, Update on Kross’ Roster Status

August 24, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Karrion Kross WWE Raw

A new video from WWE has a better look at Karrion Kross’ interesting new look that debuted on last night’s Raw. WWE posted a video to Instagram looking at the former NXT Champion’s gladiatorial look, which you can check out below.

In addition, while this isn’t a shocker PWInsider has confirmed that Kross is fully done with NXT and will be specific to Raw moving forward.

Karrion Kross, WWE

