wrestling / News
WWE News: Video of Kurt Angle Appearing on Last Night’s MMC, WWE Selling New Daniel Bryan Shirt
March 28, 2018 | Posted by
– Here is video of Kurt Angle making an appearance at the end of last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which was held in his hometown of Pittsburgh…
– WWE Shop is now selling the new “Fight For Your Dreams” t-shirt that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan wore on last night’s show…
All-new @WWEDanielBryan "Fight For Your Dreams" authentic t-shirt now available at #WWEShop! #WWE #SDLive #DanielBryanhttps://t.co/tBvSUdVGRI pic.twitter.com/7x663NYDzH
— WWEShop.com (@WWEShop) March 28, 2018