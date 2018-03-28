 

wrestling / News

WWE News: Video of Kurt Angle Appearing on Last Night’s MMC, WWE Selling New Daniel Bryan Shirt

March 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
kurt angle

– Here is video of Kurt Angle making an appearance at the end of last night’s WWE Mixed Match Challenge, which was held in his hometown of Pittsburgh…

– WWE Shop is now selling the new “Fight For Your Dreams” t-shirt that SmackDown General Manager Daniel Bryan wore on last night’s show…

article topics :

Daniel Bryan, Kurt Angle, WWE, WWE Mixed Match Challenge, Larry Csonka

