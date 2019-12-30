wrestling / News

WWE News: Video Looks at Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Romance, Sami Zayn on Getting Booed In His Hometown, Total Divas-WWE Network Update

December 30, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Bobby Lashley Lana Raw

– WWE has released a new video offering a “special look” at Lana and Bobby Lashley’s romance before their wedding on tonight’s Raw. You can see the video below:

– According to WWE Network News, Total Divas season nine will be added to the WWE Network on Friday.

– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter commenting on being booed in his hometown of Montreal:

