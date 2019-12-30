wrestling / News
WWE News: Video Looks at Lana and Bobby Lashley’s Romance, Sami Zayn on Getting Booed In His Hometown, Total Divas-WWE Network Update
December 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has released a new video offering a “special look” at Lana and Bobby Lashley’s romance before their wedding on tonight’s Raw. You can see the video below:
– According to WWE Network News, Total Divas season nine will be added to the WWE Network on Friday.
– Sami Zayn posted to Twitter commenting on being booed in his hometown of Montreal:
I have to admit, it feels great coming home to Montreal and getting a hero's welcome, but there's a real feeling of accomplishment to getting booed out of the building in your own hometown.
Thank you #WWEMontreal #WWELaval 'twas a good one. pic.twitter.com/v3SWBwMXWY
— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) December 30, 2019
